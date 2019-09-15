Reviewing Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Conduent Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Conduent Incorporated and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.70% -9.80% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Conduent Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Conduent Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

With average target price of $20, Conduent Incorporated has a potential upside of 183.29%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 94.87%. With higher probable upside potential for Conduent Incorporated’s rivals, research analysts think Conduent Incorporated is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conduent Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while Conduent Incorporated’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Conduent Incorporated’s peers have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conduent Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conduent Incorporated.

Dividends

Conduent Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Conduent Incorporated’s rivals beat Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.