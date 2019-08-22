Reviewing Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)’s and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 11 0.31 N/A -3.27 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Conduent Incorporated and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Conduent Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Conduent Incorporated and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Conduent Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 68.07% and an $12 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares and 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Conduent Incorporated

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats Conduent Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.