Reviewing Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)’s and Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 0.80 N/A -2.01 0.00 Forterra Inc. 5 0.29 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and Forterra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forterra Inc. are 2.6 and 1.1 respectively. Forterra Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and Forterra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forterra Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Forterra Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.75, while its potential downside is -0.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and Forterra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 97.5% respectively. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Forterra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% Forterra Inc. -4.97% 25% 39.48% 33.74% -25.37% 72.87%

For the past year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance while Forterra Inc. has 72.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forterra Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.