Reviewing Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)’s and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK)’s results

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. 102 3.49 N/A 2.85 34.29 Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Concho Resources Inc. and Halcon Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Concho Resources Inc. and Halcon Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Halcon Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Concho Resources Inc. has a 69.74% upside potential and an average price target of $123.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Concho Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Halcon Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Concho Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97% Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Halcon Resources Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Concho Resources Inc. beats Halcon Resources Corporation.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.