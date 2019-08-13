Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 231.37 N/A -3.13 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 109.92%. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 210.53% and its average price target is $21.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.