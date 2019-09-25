Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 232.70 N/A -3.13 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 120.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.