Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 236.81 N/A -3.13 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.61 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.42% and an $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 90.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.2% and 32.3% respectively. About 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 24.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.