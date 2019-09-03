Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 239.94 N/A -3.13 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.23 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. From a competition point of view, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 99.82% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.