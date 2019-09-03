Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.45 N/A -3.13 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 118.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.