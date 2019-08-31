Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.77 N/A -3.13 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.48 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 118.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 83.6% respectively. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.