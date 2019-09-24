Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 236.89 N/A -3.13 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3367.30 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 116.22% at a $23.2 consensus price target. Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 68.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 7.1%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.