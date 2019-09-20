Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 240.21 N/A -3.13 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.2, and a 113.24% upside potential. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 246.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than IMV Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.