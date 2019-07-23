Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 237.04 N/A -3.13 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.01 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 114.22%. Competitively the consensus target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, which is potential 124.78% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ImmunoGen Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. 4.6% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.