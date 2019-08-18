Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.93 N/A -3.13 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 110.33% and an $22 consensus price target. On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 14.83% and its consensus price target is $23. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.