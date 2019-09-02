Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.45 N/A -3.13 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 118.47% at a $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 8.7%. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.