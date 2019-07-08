Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 276.28 N/A -3.13 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 83.79% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.2% and 7.7% respectively. About 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.