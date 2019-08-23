Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 220.34 N/A -3.13 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 120.44% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 10% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.