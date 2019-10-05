Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Since Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 178,506,559.03% -41.7% -36.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 189,298,561.15% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 220.82% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $18.8. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $33.5, while its potential upside is 73.40%. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 57.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.