Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 252.18 N/A -3.13 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 108.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 92.64%. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 383.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.