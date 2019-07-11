Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 273.05 N/A -3.13 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.62 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 86.60% at a $22 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 162.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.