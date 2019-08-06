Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 233.23 N/A -3.13 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 68 283.28 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 110.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.