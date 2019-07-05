Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

This is a contrast between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 279.51 N/A -3.13 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.00 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Volatility and Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Altimmune Inc. has beta of 3.26 which is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, and a 81.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.2% and 6.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.