Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 249.50 N/A -3.13 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 103.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22. Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $127, with potential upside of 71.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 89.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.