Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.98 N/A -3.13 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 112.97% and an $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 48.5%. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.