Reviewing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.77 N/A -3.13 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.09 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 118.47% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22. Competitively the consensus price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, which is potential 1,014.94% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 64.4%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.