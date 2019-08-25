Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 400.33%. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 294.63%. Based on the results given earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Trevena Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 32.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.