Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,616,299,821.53% -81% -32.8% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 71.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.