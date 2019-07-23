Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 161 102.11 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.06 and its 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 394.23% and an $1.5 average price target. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $212.67 average price target and a 17.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.