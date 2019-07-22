Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 365.69% at a $1.5 consensus target price. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 743.58%. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.