Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.33 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 206.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 388.92% for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $1.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $11, which is potential 87.71% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 85.7%. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.