Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

This is a contrast between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.51 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.