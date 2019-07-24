Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.41 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.06 and its 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Omeros Corporation has beta of 3.55 which is 255.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Omeros Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.5, and a 391.48% upside potential. Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average price target of $27.5, with potential upside of 87.07%. Based on the results given earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.