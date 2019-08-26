Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 51.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.