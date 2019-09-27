Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.03 32.33M -0.57 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,746,759,119.69% -81% -32.8% IMV Inc. 1,498,563,117.68% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 285.96% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.