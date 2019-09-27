Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,711,625,112.65% -81% -32.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 3.72%. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.