Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,711,625,112.65%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 3.72%. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
