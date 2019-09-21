Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta which is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.