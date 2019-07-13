Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.37
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|46.94
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.99 beta.
Liquidity
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, CytRx Corporation which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 9.9%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.73%
|13.99%
|-55.73%
|-82.92%
|-76.56%
|-47.28%
|CytRx Corporation
|2.8%
|-7.89%
|-10.13%
|-34.28%
|-60.23%
|16.98%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.28% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
