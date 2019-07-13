Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.57 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, CytRx Corporation which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 9.9%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.28% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.