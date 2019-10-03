Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.13 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,647,866,308.56% -81% -32.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 468,181,818.18% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.