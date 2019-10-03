Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|4.13
|41.20M
|-1.91
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,647,866,308.56%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|468,181,818.18%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Volatility & Risk
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.
Liquidity
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
