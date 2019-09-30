Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,668,062,200.96% -81% -32.8% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,240,893.07% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.