Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 252.27 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 3.06 and it happens to be 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$1.5 is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 354.55%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 101.28% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 77.2%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.