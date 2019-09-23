Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 231.03 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 29%. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.