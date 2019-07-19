Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

We are contrasting Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.06. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 354.55% at a $1.5 average price target. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 96.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 52.3% respectively. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.