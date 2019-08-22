Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.30 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.5 is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 377.25%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 74.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 17.4%. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.