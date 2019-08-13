Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 108.70 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Albireo Pharma Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 394.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1.5. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 175.31% and its consensus price target is $62. Based on the results shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.