Reviewing Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.89 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 334.78%. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 50.04%. Based on the data given earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.