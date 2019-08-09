Reviewing Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)’s and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s results

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. 27 1.44 N/A 1.53 18.91 Youngevity International Inc. 6 0.90 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conagra Brands Inc. and Youngevity International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Conagra Brands Inc. and Youngevity International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Conagra Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, Youngevity International Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Conagra Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Youngevity International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Conagra Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Conagra Brands Inc. and Youngevity International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Youngevity International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Conagra Brands Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.52% and an $33.14 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Youngevity International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Conagra Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Youngevity International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16% Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc. has 35.16% stronger performance while Youngevity International Inc. has -18.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Youngevity International Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.