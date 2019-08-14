Reviewing Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)’s and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s results

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have been rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. 27 1.47 N/A 1.53 18.91 Farmmi Inc. 3 0.54 N/A 0.29 4.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Farmmi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Conagra Brands Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Conagra Brands Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Conagra Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Farmmi Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. Farmmi Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conagra Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. and Farmmi Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Farmmi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Conagra Brands Inc. has a 14.63% upside potential and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conagra Brands Inc. and Farmmi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 0.4%. Insiders owned 3.4% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, 83.81% are Farmmi Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc. beats Farmmi Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.