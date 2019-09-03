Reviewing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.98 N/A 0.62 48.08 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has an average target price of $38, and a 42.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 18.3%. Insiders held 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bullish trend while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.