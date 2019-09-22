Reviewing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 26 1.08 N/A 0.62 48.08 Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Quarterhill Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Quarterhill Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Quarterhill Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 28.63% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was less bullish than Quarterhill Inc.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Quarterhill Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.