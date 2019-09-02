Reviewing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.98 N/A 0.62 48.08 Plantronics Inc. 43 0.65 N/A -3.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Volatility and Risk

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Plantronics Inc. has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Plantronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.06% and an $38 average target price. On the other hand, Plantronics Inc.’s potential upside is 170.36% and its average target price is $84. The results provided earlier shows that Plantronics Inc. appears more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 99.1% respectively. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Plantronics Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.